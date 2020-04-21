Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-04-20

YEREVAN, 21 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 April, USD exchange rate is down by 1.65 drams to 480.87 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.96 drams to 520.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.21 drams to 6.28 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 8.31 drams to 593.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 187.97 drams to 26069.2 drams. Silver price is down by 0.96 drams to 234.22 drams. Platinum price is down by 56.83 drams to 12043.6 drams.