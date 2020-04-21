Asian Stocks - 21-04-20
TOKYO, 21 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 21 April:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.97% to 19280.78 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.15% to 1415.89 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.90% to 2827.01 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.20% to 23793.55 points.
