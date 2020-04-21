Mnatsakanyan reveals priority discussion issue in upcoming videoconference with Mammadyarov

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the priority issue that will be discussed with Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov during a videoconference.

“Yesterday I had a videocall with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Today, a videoconference with participation of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the Co-Chairs will probably take place. Our present-day priority issue concerns one thing – when the region and the world is focused around the fight against the coronavirus pandemic – the preservation of ceasefire, ruling out any risks is more than a priority issue. We will work in this direction. The rest, later”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan