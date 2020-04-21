Armenian FM reaffirms no decision on Artsakh can be made without its people

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed today the position of the Armenian authorities according to which no decision relating to Artsakh can be adopted without the consent of the Artsakh people.

“The Armenian authorities do not have a mandate from the Artsakh people to represent Artsakh in the peaceful settlement negotiations of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. A few days ago the Artsakh authorities received a mandate from the people through competitive, free and democratic elections. During these two years the Republic of Armenia has always consulted with the Artsakh side, the negotiation process was discussed in detail, we are working together, the same continued with the new leadership. No decision relating to the people of Artsakh can be made without them”, the FM said.

Artsakh held parliamentary and presidential elections on March 31. The voting in the second round of the presidential election took place on April 14, and based on the results Arayik Harutyunyan was elected President of Artsakh.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan