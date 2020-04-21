PM Pashinyan, His Holiness Garegin II and other officials to visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial April 24

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. On April 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, chief of staff at the PM’s office Eduard Aghajanyan said at a press conference today.

“On April 24, starting 10:00, the visits of the Prime Minister, the President, the Speaker of Parliament and Catholicos of All Armenians to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial will begin. The visits will be accompanied by the performance of renowned pianist, Honored Artist Hayk Melikyan. The tribute will start with an artistic program at 22:00 and will last until dawn”, he said.

On April 24 the Armenian Genocide Memorial will be closed for all visitors aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Reported by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan