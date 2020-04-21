Armenian Genocide commemoration events go remote amid coronavirus lockdown

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. As the traditional public commemoration events for the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24 are cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown, other events are planned to take place to pay homage to the memory of the victims of the genocide.

At 21:00 on April 23, church bells will ring and simultaneously the street lights in Yerevan and other major cities will be switched off, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Eduard Aghajanyan said at a news conference.

“We will ask our citizens also to switch off the lights of their homes and use the mobile phone display light out of their windows to symbolize the united presence near the Eternal Flame. The luminous commemoration moment will have its symbolic response from Tsitsernakaberd, where Kamo Seyranyan and Liana Alexanyan will perform the Ari Im Sokhak song,” he said.

Starting 08:00 on April 24th, citizens in Armenia can send an SMS on the 1915 number, and on 0037433191500 for citizens sending from abroad, with their names to affirm their remote participation in the commemoration. “The names of people sending the messages will be screened on the pillars of the memorial,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan