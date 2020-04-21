Housing purchase certificates provided to refugees from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Migration Service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia handed over housing purchase certificates to the next group of refugee families from Azerbaijan who were facing housing issues in the past 30 years, the Migration Service told Armenpress.

In order to reduce the likelihood of the spread of coronavirus infection, and given that the beneficiaries are mainly elderly refugees, the Migration Service staff members delivered the certificates to the beneficiaries’ places of residence: “Nairi” and “Sebastia” 3/9 dormitories.

The project is implemented based on the two Government decisions of 21 November 2019, targeting persons displaced from Azerbaijan to Armenia during 1988-1992. In frame of these decisions, the total number of 112 refugee families from Azerbaijan will be provided with housing purchase certificates. The Armenian Government has allocated 1.5 billion drams for the implementation of the project with a one-year timeframe. Given the large amount of financial resources necessary for the project, it is implemented by the Migration Service by a prioritized manner by targeting administrative districts in Yerevan (Achapnyak, Avan, Malatia-Sebastia, Nork-Marash, Kanaker-Zeytun) and including apartments of private property that are settled by refugee families.

Private dormitories (“Sebastia” Hotel, “Nairi: Hotel, “Interrimin” LLC-owned dormitory) were considered as a number one priority as the families living there could become homeless at any time. If the dormitory owner demands that the refugees must leave the building, there will be no effective legal mechanisms to protect those families. Hence, in the administrative districts of the city of Yerevan. The housing issues of the families who were forcibly displaced from Azerbaijan have now been successfully resolved.

To remind that on March 4, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan handed apartment purchase certificates to the first twenty families benefiting from the program.