Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to be closed on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan will be closed for all visitors on April 24th, the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eduard Aghajanyan – the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office – said at a news conference.

He said the entrance to the memorial will be sealed from today due to organizational and security issues.

