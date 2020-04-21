Armenian FM highlights recognition of Genocide in terms of preventing crimes against humanity

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan highlights the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in terms of preventing the crimes against humanity.

“The recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is the united work of several generations and all Armenians. In this respect huge works have been carried out. Like in the previous years when we had difficulties, this year as well the difficulties exist, but we never stopped paying tribute to the memory of the victims and raising our united voice against genocides. This year all Armenians worldwide will have a chance to bring their participation and make that united voice heard that 105 years later the Armenian people continue fighting for the restoration of justice. The recognition of the Armenian Genocide is an important step in terms of preventing the crimes against humanity”, the FM said at a press conference today.

On April 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the participation of citizens to the events will be limited due to the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan