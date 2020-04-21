Coronavirus cases in Iran grow by 1,297 in past one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,297, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 84,802, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

88 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death roll has risen to 5,297.

3,357 citizens are in serious condition.

1,692 more patients have recovered, and the total number of recoveries has reached 60,965.

