Public TV Company top executives resign over leaked video

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Public TV Company’s news service director Petros Ghazaryan and Creative Director Vardan Hakobyan have stepped down in connection with the leaked video of the technical preparations for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s live address to the nation last week.

Earlier Executive Director Margarita Grigoryan had also resigned over the matter.

The Public TV and Radio Company Board said the resignations have been accepted.

In a statement, the board said it “respects Executive Director Margarita Grigoryan’s decision to bear personal responsibility”. The board thanked her for her “effective, professional and selfless work”.

Vice Creative Director Armen Sargsyan has been named interim Executive Director.

Petros Ghazaryan’s deputy Ruben Shahinyan has been named as his interim replacement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan