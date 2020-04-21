Emergency Situations Minister addresses congratulatory message on ministry’s establishment day

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of emergency situations Felix Tsolakyan addressed a congratulatory message on the day of the establishment of the ministry, the ministry told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear compatriots,

Dear staffers of the ministry of emergency situations,

I congratulate all of us on the day of the establishment of the ministry of emergency situations. The activity of this structure, founded 12 years ago this day, has been based on and is still based on humanism. The ministry has long turned its slogan into an uninterrupted behavior – “Together with you in any situation”.

During these years the result of the dedicated work of the ministry staffers are the overcoming of difficult situations and numerous saved lives, and the best appreciation is the people’s trust.

The ministry of emergency situations is a firm system which involves all services to predict, prevent, respond to the emergency situations.

Today the ministry has a broad cooperation geography which is creating a real platform for achievements and supplements. The ministry is regularly upgrading its equipment, trains its personnel making them more prepared.

I have stated repeatedly that each employee of the ministry is a rescuer called to serve our country and our people. Dedicated and skilled approach – this is the key to the success of our work.

Dear rescuers,

I wish you good service. Your dedicated service is appreciated by our people. Wish good luck to you and your families.

Peace to all of us”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan