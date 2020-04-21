Armenia healthcare minister warns of growing coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan says the data of the past week shows that the coronavirus cases are growing steadily in Armenia.

“Upon analyzing the number of new coronavirus cases of one week, we can note that we have a stable pace of growth, which is fluctuating in between 3-4% daily. We have approximately the same number of active cases, fluctuating in between 700-800,” he said on social media.

Torosyan said the numbers mean that everyone should put additional efforts to weaken the pace of growth. He said “we don’t have the right” to relax or lose vigilance.

The minister said the coronavirus infection cases among health workers in the recent days is especially alarming.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan