Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

Pop star Lilit Hovhannisyan compares Brazil evacuation takeoff with Argo ending

Pop star Lilit Hovhannisyan compares Brazil evacuation takeoff with Argo ending

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Pop star Lilit Hovhannisyan has returned to Armenia after being stranded in Brazil when the coronavirus pandemic hit during her world tour.

“When the plane took off and headed to Armenia, it was as if I was feeling the greatest joy that Ben Affleck felt at the end of “Argo” movie”, she said on social media, referring to 2012 historic drama film’s final part where Affleck’s character Tony Mendez is seen rejoicing after finally getting airborne.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration