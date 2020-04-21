Armenian embassy staffers in Moscow quarantined

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. All Armenian nationals in Russia who requested to be airlifted back to Armenia amid the coronavirus pandemic have repatriated, Deputy FM Avet Adonts said at a news conference.

He said several Armenian diplomats at the embassy in Moscow are quarantined after it was revealed that they had come into contact with someone infected with the coronavirus.

“They had contact with the infected citizens whose tests results came back positive after they returned to Armenia,” he said.

