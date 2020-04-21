Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

More than 1200 stranded nationals worldwide request evacuation to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. 1283 Armenian nationals from different countries have asked the foreign ministry to evacuate them, Deputy FM Avet Adonts said at a news conference.

So far, nearly 22,000 Armenians have repatriated due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 14.

“As of April 21, 1283, citizens have applied to our diplomatic representations for repatriation to Armenia. They are from different countries – the US, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, European countries, Middle Eastern countries and others,” Adonts said.

Reporting and writing by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





