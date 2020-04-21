2000 new types of coronavirus test kits to be delivered to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. 2000 new types of coronavirus test kits will be provided to Armenia by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Avet Adonts said at a press conference today.

“A 6 million aid program is being implemented by the International Atomic Energy Agency within the frames of which 2000 new types of coronavirus test kits, created based on atomic methods, will be delivered to Armenia. These tests allow to get the results within several hours”, the deputy FM said.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

In Armenia, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,401, according to the latest data.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan