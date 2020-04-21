Coronavirus cases in Russia grow by 5,642 over past day
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has grown by 5,642 over the past day to 52,763 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
Some 3,873 people have recovered and 456 patients have died.
“Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus cases to 52,763 (+12%) in 85 regions. Some 427 people have been discharged over the past day and 3,873 over the entire period. Fifty-one coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia is 456”, the crisis center said.
Nearly 45.5% of the new coronavirus cases or 2,567 were asymptomatic.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.
According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.