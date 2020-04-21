Armenia reports 62 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. 62 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number to 1401, the National Center for Disease Control said.

Two people died, raising the number of fatalities to 24. The two latest fatalities were aged 88 and 65 and had underlying health conditions.

29 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 609.

As of 11:00, GMT+4, Armenia has 768 active cases.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan