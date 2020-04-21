Trump plans to temporarily suspend immigration to US amid coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump announced his plans to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic, reports TASS.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump said on Twitter.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the US has reached 792,913. The death toll is 42,517.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.