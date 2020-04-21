COVID-19 latest updates: More than 650,000 recoveries globally

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 482 thousand 215, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 170,000.

652,170 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (792,913 confirmed cases). 42,517 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 200,210 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 20,852.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 181,228 cases. 24,114 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 155,383 cases and 20,265 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 147,065 cases and 4,862 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 124,743 confirmed cases and 16,509 deaths.

Turkey overtook China and confirmed 90,980 cases. The deaths comprise 2,140.

Iran as well surpassed China with the most confirmed cases, as 83,505 cases have been registered. 5,209 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,758 cases. The death toll here is 4,632.

China is followed by Russia where the number of confirmed cases has reached 47,121 and the death toll is 405.

Brazil confirmed 40,743 cases, Belgium – 39,983, Canada – 36,829, the Netherlands – 33,405.

Georgia confirmed 402 cases of coronavirus and 4 deaths.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 7,265. 43 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 6,015 cases and 9 deaths. Egypt reported 3,333 confirmed cases and 250 deaths. Iraq confirmed 1,574 cases and 82 deaths. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 39. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan