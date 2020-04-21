Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-04-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.59% to $1490.00, copper price up by 1.34% to $5190.00, lead price down by 1.27% to $1671.50, nickel price up by 5.19% to $12334.00, tin price up by 0.61% to $15197.00, zinc price up by 0.80% to $1951.50, molybdenum price down by 0.36% to $18298.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration