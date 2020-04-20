PM Pashinyan offers condolences to Prime Minister of Canada

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence message to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

“I was deeply shocked by the news of an appalling crime committed in New Scotland that killed 16 innocent people.

I hereby offer my sincere condolences to you and to the friendly people of Canada over this ruthless act of violence that shocked all Canadians amid the ongoing fight against the plague of COVID-19.

Please convey my most profound sympathy to victims’ families and friends. I wish them all fortitude and endurance,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said in his condolence message.