Executive Director of Public TV submits resignation letter due to incident with PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Executive Director of the Public Television of Armenia Margarita Grigoryan has submitted a resignation letter, noting that the leak of off-air footage before PM's video message is inadmissible for her and she is sincerely outraged by this third-rate step of violating the partnership and ethical principles, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Public TV.

''Dear compatriots, partners and TV viewers,

The leak of off-air footage before PM's video message is inadmissible for me and I am sincerely outraged by this third-rate step of violating the partnership and ethical principles. I have also been subject of media attacks for years and well understand how it feels to be stabbed in the back. I feel very sorry for what has happened. His kind of media vandalism is unforgivable in this important moment in the life of the country, in this stage of the development of the Public TV. I personally have been responsible for numerous public events, festive events and extraordinary events and I shared with my staff words of appreciation. And now I share the responsibility of what has happened and submit my letter of resignation’', reads Margarita Grigoryan's letter.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan