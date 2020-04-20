Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-04-20

YEREVAN, 20 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.44 drams to 482.52 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.44 drams to 524.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.49 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.82 drams to 601.80 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 653.29 drams to 26257.17 drams. Silver price down by 5.99 drams to 235.18 drams. Platinum price down by 191.71 drams to 12100.43 drams.