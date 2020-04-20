COVID19 updates: Iran overtakes China with most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 423 thousand 634, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 166,000.

636,187 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (764,265 confirmed cases). 40,565 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 200,210 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 20,852.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 178,972 cases. 23,660 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 152,894 cases and 19,718 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 145,743 cases and 4,642 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 120,067 confirmed cases and 16,060 deaths.

Turkey overtook China and confirmed 86,306 cases. The deaths comprise 2,017.

Iran as well surpassed China with the most confirmed cases, as 83,505 cases have been registered. 5,209 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,747 cases. The death toll here is 4,632.

China is followed by Russia where the number of confirmed cases has reached 47,121 and the death toll is 405.

Belgium confirmed 39,983 cases, Brazil – 39,144, Canada – 35,056, the Netherlands – 33,405.

Georgia confirmed 399 cases of coronavirus and 4 deaths.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 6,781. 41 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 6,015 cases and 9 deaths. Egypt reported 3,144 confirmed cases and 239 deaths. Iraq confirmed 1,539 cases and 82 deaths. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 39. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan