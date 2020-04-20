Ucom’s Hayk Yesayan quits to launch new company

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Ucom founder Hayk Yesayan has issued a statement saying he is stepping down from Ucom with intentions to launch a new company.

“I am ceasing to deal with Ucom effectively immediately. My steps are conscious. I know the sequence of my actions and I am sure that the team who created Ucom will create a new Ucom as well, which will be a better one. And we will take this path. Its name won’t be Ucom, it will be named Unet, like we had planned to name the company in the beginning,” Yesayan said in the statement.

Recently news reports claimed that hundreds of Ucom employees had resigned. On April 14, Ucom co-founders, brothers Hayk and Alexander Yesayan (holding 6% shares) announced that they have offered more than 34 billion drams to the remaining owners of the company for the rest of the shares, in order for them to have decisive voice in the decisions of the shareholders. On April 15 it was announced that the Board of Directors of the company has appointed a new CEO, Ara Khachatryan. However, the Ministry of Justice State Registry of Legal Persons announced that the official registration of the new CEO of Ucom is being delayed for 20 days.

