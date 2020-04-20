PM chairs consultation on draft 5-year development strategy of healthcare system

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation discussing the draft five-year development strategy of the healthcare system, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan introduced the strategic principles of the draft, its main goals, the problems in the healthcare sector and the strategic directions. It was reported that among the priorities of the draft are going to be raising the level of public health, average life expectancy, reducing the causes of child and maternal mortality, population’s mortality, preventing more widespread diseases, ensuring high-quality medical care, etc.

The consultation participants exchanged views on the draft, discussed the problems in the field and the possible steps to solve them.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the actions envisaged by the draft should be more specified and the importance of solving the problems for ensuring maternity and child health should be highlighted. “The strategy should be human-centered, and our strategic task is to ensure public health. With our actions we must maximally promote birth, reveal health problems based on ages, carry out respective actions to solve them and contribute to people’s longevity and ability to work”, he said.

The PM tasked to amend the draft, present action plan and a concrete timetable for the expected actions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan