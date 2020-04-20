Coronavirus: 2,250 more patients recover in Iran in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,294, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 83,505, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

91 more deaths have been registered. The death roll has risen to 5,209.

3,389 citizens are in serious condition.

2,250 more patients have recovered, and the total number of recoveries has reached 59,273.

