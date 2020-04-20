Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 4,268 in one day
YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 4,268 over the past day, reaching 47,121 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
“Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus cases to 47,121 (+10%) in 85 regions. Over the past day, 155 people have been discharged after recovering and 3,446 over the entire period. Forty-four patients have died of coronavirus over the past day. The total death toll in Russia is 405”, the crisis center reported. A total of 1,935 (45.3%) new coronavirus cases are asymptomatic.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.
According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.