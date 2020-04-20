Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

Deputy foreign minister of Armenia relieved from position

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Grigor Hovhannisyan has been dismissed from the position of deputy foreign minister of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





