Pashinyan tests negative for coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he has been tested again for the coronavirus and the results came back negative.

He was speaking about the leaked video showing edited images of him preparing to address the nation live. Pashinyan said many people were worried about him coughing in the video. “I was being advised by my colleagues in the past days to get tested. On April 19 I got tested for already the third time. I was tested twice in the beginning, and once again the results came back negative – unfortunately for some and fortunately for me”, he said.

Speaking about the leaked video, he said he is surprised by the reactions over it. “In Soviet years, children were thinking that their teachers don’t eat, don’t go to the restroom and so on. And some of these reactions give this kind of an impression. A very bad thing happened, but this bad thing is about those responsible for it, not about the content of the video,” he said, adding that the video simply shows technical behind-the-scenes preparations for the live broadcast.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan