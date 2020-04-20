Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

New cenbank president to take office June 13

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Martin Galstyan will assume office of the President of Central Bank on June 13th, replacing Artur Javadyan.

The Armenian parliament installed Martin Galstyan to serve as the next president of the Central Bank on April 17th. 

Galstyan, a Member of the Board of the Central Bank, was confirmed to the position by 104 votes in favor. 15 lawmakers voted against. He was nominated by the ruling My Step bloc.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





