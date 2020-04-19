ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
Armenia’s active cases of coronavirus decline by 75 in one day
Coronavirus patient in Armenia gives birth
‘All your pains are in my heart, all your needs are in my thoughts’ – Pashinyan addresses the nation
Armenia extends state of emergency for 30 days
Armenia lifts coronavirus media coverage restrictions
Government approves 11th anti-crisis action plan
IMF funds provided to Armenia to be spent for mitigating consequences of coronavirus
Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 7
President of Artsakh signs decree on declaring state of emergency to prevent spread of COVID- 19
Armenian engineers to start manufacturing ventilators
Armenian scientists develop new generation chlorine-free disinfectant
Another batch of coronavirus fight tools arrive in Armenia from China
Iranian scientists develop antibody test for COVID-19 - report
Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump
Arayik Harutyunyan scores landslide victory in Artsakh presidential runoff
Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Artsakh's Presient-elect Arayik Harutyunyan
MEP Lars Patrick Berg congratulates President-elect of Artsakh
Four US Congressmen send congratulatory letter to President-elect of Artsakh
China to continue promoting stability and development in region: MFA spox on NK conflict
All churches in Armenia to ring bells midday April 24 in honor of Armenian Genocide victims
Struggle for Armenian Genocide recognition will never stop – FM Mnatsakanyan
Armenia has high economic growth potential - Moody's
EAEU leaders support maintaining free movement of goods during COVID-19 pandemic
Armenia criminalizes public calls for violence
Armenia Public TV again allowed to air commercial ads
Martin Galstyan passes confirmation vote to become next cenbank president
Ex-president Serzh Sargsyan questioned as witness by NSS
Resurrection of Christ is the gift of eternity to all of us - His Holiness Garegin II issues message
President of Israel congratulates Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem on Easter
Vrej Agajanian selected as Glendale Mayor
Putin postpones Victory Day Parade over coronavirus