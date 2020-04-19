ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

Armenia’s active cases of coronavirus decline by 75 in one day

Coronavirus patient in Armenia gives birth

‘All your pains are in my heart, all your needs are in my thoughts’ – Pashinyan addresses the nation

Armenia extends state of emergency for 30 days

Armenia lifts coronavirus media coverage restrictions

Government approves 11th anti-crisis action plan

IMF funds provided to Armenia to be spent for mitigating consequences of coronavirus

Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 7

President of Artsakh signs decree on declaring state of emergency to prevent spread of COVID- 19

Armenian engineers to start manufacturing ventilators

Armenian scientists develop new generation chlorine-free disinfectant

Another batch of coronavirus fight tools arrive in Armenia from China

Iranian scientists develop antibody test for COVID-19 - report

Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump

Arayik Harutyunyan scores landslide victory in Artsakh presidential runoff

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Artsakh's Presient-elect Arayik Harutyunyan

MEP Lars Patrick Berg congratulates President-elect of Artsakh





Four US Congressmen send congratulatory letter to President-elect of Artsakh

China to continue promoting stability and development in region: MFA spox on NK conflict

All churches in Armenia to ring bells midday April 24 in honor of Armenian Genocide victims

Struggle for Armenian Genocide recognition will never stop – FM Mnatsakanyan

Armenia has high economic growth potential - Moody's

EAEU leaders support maintaining free movement of goods during COVID-19 pandemic

Armenia criminalizes public calls for violence

Armenia Public TV again allowed to air commercial ads

Martin Galstyan passes confirmation vote to become next cenbank president

Ex-president Serzh Sargsyan questioned as witness by NSS

Resurrection of Christ is the gift of eternity to all of us - His Holiness Garegin II issues message

President of Israel congratulates Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem on Easter

Vrej Agajanian selected as Glendale Mayor

Putin postpones Victory Day Parade over coronavirus