PM chairs consultation on draft strategy of Police reforms

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation today during which the draft strategy of Police reforms were discussed, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM was thoroughly introduced on the actions expected to be taken in 2020-2022 on the sidelines of the reforms. The reforms will mainly focus on creating a Ministry of Interior and a patrol service. According to the strategy the following priority directions of the reforms are proposed: structural changes in the Police system and clarification of functions, creation of a patrol service and an operative management center, raising the efficiency of preliminary investigation, maintenance of public order, revision of community police, attractiveness of service in the Police, preparation of personnel and professional development, improvement of human rights, transparency and public accountability.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the implementation of reforms in the Police system and the formation of a new image of a police officer. “The service in the Police should become attractive and the system must be provided with cadres with high professionalism”, he said, highlighting the necessity of ensuring social guarantees.

Touching upon the road traffic control Pashinyan said the policy should be not fining the citizens, but taking measures to prevent violation of rules. “Our this project is very important, and I do not see any obstacle for it to be implemented within the set timetable”, the PM said and gave concrete instructions to the responsible officials for implementing the strategy.

According to the strategy the patrol service will start operating in the first quarter of 2021.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan