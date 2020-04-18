Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Queen Elizabeth II cancels birthday gun salutes amid coronavirus pandemic

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom asked to cancel the traditional gun salutes on her upcoming 94th birthday due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Daily Mail reports.

The Queen’s birthday is on April 21.

The Queen said it would not be appropriate at this time to make gun salutes as coronavirus claimed over 14,000 lives in the UK.  

Gun salutes are used by the Royal family to mark special royal occasions such as birthdays or anniversaries.

Reported by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





