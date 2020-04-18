Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Haig and Elza Didizian donate 100,000 USD to Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to help those in need

Haig and Elza Didizian donate 100,000 USD to Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to help those in need

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. National philanthropists Haig and Elza Didizian donated 100,000 USD to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin aimed at assisting those Armenians who are in need these days due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

The funds will be distributed to the people by diocesan primates and social centers of dioceses.  

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration