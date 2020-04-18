Coronavirus: Death toll in Iran surpasses 5,000

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,374, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 80,868, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

73 more deaths have been registered. The death roll has risen to 5,031.

3,513 citizens are in serious condition.

1,923 more patients have recovered, and the total number of recoveries has reached 55,987.