Holy Fire ceremony underway at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The ceremony of Holy Fire is taking place in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem but without pilgrims due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Koryun Baghdasaryan said.

He informed that according to the decision of the Israeli government the ceremony should be attended by 10 clergymen belonging to the Greek Orthodox, Armenian, Assyrian, and Coptic.

Greek City Times is live streaming the Holy Fire ceremony.

Reported by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan