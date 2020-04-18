Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Azerbaijan made over 190 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact in one week

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. During the period from April 12 to 18 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact more than 190 times by firing nearly 1800 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

“The Defense Army forces of Artsakh fully control the situation in the frontline and continue confidently conducting their military service”, the statement of the ministry said.

