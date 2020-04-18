President-elect of Artsakh hosted at Armenia’s defense ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan today had an informal meeting with newly-elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

Davit Tonoyan congratulated Mr. Harutyunyan on election as President of Artsakh, wishing success.

The defense minister said the Armed Forces of Armenia, together with the Defense Army of Artsakh, will continue ensuring and strengthening the security and peaceful development of the Artsakh people.

At the meeting the officials also discussed issues relating to the cooperation in the defense field and the implementation of several programs.

