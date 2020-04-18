Coronavirus cases in Russia increase by 4,785 in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Russia has increased by 4,785 in one day, RIA Novosti reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Thus, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 36,793. These cases have been recorded in 85 regions of the country.

The death toll is 313.

A total of 3,057 patients have recovered.

Reported by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan