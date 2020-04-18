Armenian PM hosts President-elect of Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hosted newly-elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan once again congratulated Mr. Harutyunyan on his victory in the presidential election, wishing success in this responsible position. The officials highlighted the active cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh in all areas.

Arayik Harutyunyan introduced the Armenian PM on his upcoming actions and plans.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan