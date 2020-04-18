Office of Armenian President provides assistance to a number of social groups

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the President of Armenia adopted new approaches for social assistance taking into account the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the instruction of President Armen Sarkissian, the Office these days is paying special attention to the most vulnerable and socially needy groups, living in bordering and remote communities, as well as affected by earthquake.

The program beneficiaries have been selected based on the President’s communication with the residents during his visit to provinces, as well as the letters sent to the President and their analysis.

The assistance program will be implemented in stages. The current stage involves a total of 200 beneficiaries from various social groups. At this moment a priority is given to children of remote communities who do not have an opportunity for remote learning, as well as to large families and elderly people.

At this stage of the program assistance has been provided to the children of socially needy families living in Shirak and Tavush provinces.

The next group are the children of needy families or killed servicemen, living in bordering communities of Tavush province.

The program also includes several large families from Yerevan, as well as from Ararat, Armavir, Syunik, Tavush and Kotayk provinces, who have 6-14 aged children. All beneficiaries have been provided with essentials and food.

Computers have been provided to the children of needy families and families of fallen soldiers in Chinari, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Movses, Choratan, Aygepar communities of Tavush province.

