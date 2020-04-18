Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1,248

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia has reached 1,248, as 47 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 523.

1 more patient has died, bringing the total number of deaths to 20.

So far, 11,769 people passed testing.

At the moment, the active cases are 705.

Healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said that a 75-year-old patient has died from coronavirus on April 17. The woman also had a double pneumonia and accompanying chronic diseases.

Reported by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan