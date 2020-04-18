COVID19 updates: A total of 710,212 cases confirmed in US

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 251 thousand 832, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 154,000.

574,403 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (710,212 confirmed cases). 37,175 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 190,839 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 20,002.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 172,434 cases. 22,745 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 147,969 cases and 18,681 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 141,397 cases and 4,352 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 108,692 confirmed cases and 14,576 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,692 cases. The death toll here is 4,632.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 79,494. The number of deaths is 4,958.

Turkey reported 78,546 cases, Belgium – 36,138, Russia – 32,008, Brazil – 34,222, Canada – 31,927, the Netherlands – 30,449.

Georgia confirmed 370 cases of coronavirus and 3 deaths.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 6,302. 37 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 4,663 cases and 7 deaths. The death toll among the Arab states is the highest in Egypt as 205 patients have died, but the country has less confirmed cases – 2,844. Iraq confirmed 1,482 cases and 81 deaths, Kuwait – 1,658 cases and 5 deaths.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan