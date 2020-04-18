Armenia’s active cases of coronavirus decline by 75 in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, 121 more patients have recovered, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Yesterday 1003 people passed testing. The new confirmed cases are 47. 1 patient has died. 121 more patients have recovered.

Thus, we had a decline in active cases by 75. If in the previous day the number of active cases was 780, today this number is 705”, the PM added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan