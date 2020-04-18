Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.43% to $1514.00, copper price up by 0.71% to $5121.50, lead price up by 0.39% to $1693.00, nickel price down by 0.58% to $11726.00, tin price down by 1.10% to $15105.00, zinc price up by 0.73% to $1936.00, molybdenum price stood at $18364.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





