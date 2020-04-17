PM Pashinyan thanks Georgia, Russia and Iran for ensuring cargo transportations from and to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. One of the important features of the coronavirus pandemic in Armenia is that the phenomenon of empty showcases in groceries did not occur here, PM Pashinyan said in his April 17 address, noting that unfortunately in many countries it happened.

‘’An for this I want to thank both our businessmen and our Georgian, Russian and Iranian partners, who spare no efforts for ensuring cargo transportations from and to Armenia in the best possible way'', ARMENPRESS reports the PM as saying.

State of emergency has been prolonged until May 14 in Armenia. Strict restrictions are imposed on people's movement.

By 11:00, April 17 Armenia confirmed 1201 cases. 19 people have died, 402 have recovered. There are still 780 active cases.

