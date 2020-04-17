Coronavirus spread remains under control in Armenia – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The spread of the coronavirus remains under control due to the efforts of the health system and public administration of Armenia. Nearly half of the hospital wards allocated for coronavirus infected people has remained vacant during this period, PM Pashinyan announced in his April 17 address.

‘’This is one of the key indicators of the management of the pandemic because many developed countries faced situations when they had not enough places in the hospitals for infected people. At least until this point we resisted the pandemic with dignity and I want to once again express words of gratitude and appreciation to our doctors and all the health system workers, who are the front liners of the struggle against the pandemic and have been away from their families for weeks. We are thankful to you, dear health system workers, dear doctors’’, ARMENPRESS reports the PM as saying.

He presented the numbers on the spread of the pandemic both in Armenia and the world. ‘’2 million 181 thousand and 508 cases have been recorded globally. 147 thousand and 337 people have died from coronavirus and 552 thousand and 264 people have recovered. The situation in Armenia is the following – we have confirmed 1201 cases, 402 have recovered and unfortunately 19 have died. The mean age of our compatriots who died from coronavirus is 73.8. All had severe concomitant diseases, including cancer, arterial hypertension, ischemic heart diseases and so on. By April 17 we have 780 active cases receiving hospital treatment, 1700 citizens are isolated and self-isolation regime has been set for 2647 people. I want to mention that decent conditions have been created for our isolated citizens from the 1st day. They are in hotel rooms, are provided with food and necessary medical supervision. For many countries Armenia is an example of how it's necessary to treat with one's own people in the periods of difficulties and crisis''.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan